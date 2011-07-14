Video
More calls by US senators for News Corporation inquiry
More US politicians are calling for an inquiry into claims that journalists employed by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation allegedly tried to access phone records of victims of the 11 September attacks.
Several senators have written to the CIA and FBI demanding a criminal investigation into whether alleged phone-hacking by the News of the World broke US laws.
The BBC's Steve Kingstone reports from Washington.
14 Jul 2011
