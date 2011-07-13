Phone hacking: US senators call for investigation

Video

A US senator has called for an investigation into whether alleged hacking by News Corporation could have targeted any US citizens and 9/11 victims.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller said the authorities should consider whether journalists working for the media giant had broken US law.

Fellow Democrat Senator Robert Menendez said that if true "it would be pretty outrageous".

He added that a group of senators was joining together "to urge the Department of Justice to" investigate any possible wrong-doing.