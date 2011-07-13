First ladies attend funeral of Betty Ford

Video

The funeral of former US First Lady Betty Ford has taken place in California.

Hundreds of mourners, including first ladies past and present and other dignitaries, gathered at a church in southern California to honour Mrs Ford, who died on Friday at the age of 93.

Former US President George W. Bush, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, America's current First Lady Michelle Obama and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were among those who attended.

Mrs Ford, who was married to the late President Gerald Ford, was known for her work on drug and alcohol treatment.