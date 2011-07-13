US soldier given Medal of Honor by Obama

Video

A US Army ranger has been awarded the Medal of Honor, America's highest military medal, for his actions in a firefight in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt Leroy Petry is just the second active US military member to receive the award. He attended a ceremony in the White House where Barack Obama presented him with the medal.

It was awarded for his actions in 2008, when Sgt Petry, from New Mexico, was shot in both legs and lost a hand while trying to toss away an enemy grenade.

The award recognises his "gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty".