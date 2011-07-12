Clinton condemns US and French embassy attacks in Syria

Video

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has condemned a series of attacks on the US and French embassies in Damascaus by supporters of President Assad.

Speaking in Washington, Mrs Clinton insisted that the attacks would not distract from "real story" of the Syrian people demanding "dignity, universal rights and the rule of law."

Mrs Clinton also warned President Assad that he was "not indispensable", and that the US had "absolutely nothing invested in him remaining in power."