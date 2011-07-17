Afghan handover: Security fears on streets of Bamiyan

Video

Nato has handed over control of the central Afghan province of Bamiyan to Afghan security forces.

It is the first of seven areas to be passed to local forces under a plan announced by President Hamid Karzai in March.

Bamiyan is one of the country's most secure provinces but it is a poor region, heavily reliant on foreign aid.

The handover is seen as a critical step in a transition of power before foreign troops end combat operations in 2014.

The BBC's Jonathan Beale is in Bamiyan and has been speaking to some local people to find out how they feel about the transfer of power.