Bomb kills three at Kandahar service

A suicide bomber has killed three people attending a memorial service for the assassinated half-brother of Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kandahar.

President Karzai was not present at the memorial. Four of his other brothers escaped unharmed.

Ahmad Wali Karzai, a controversial but key figure in Nato's battle against the Taliban, was killed by his bodyguard.

The Afghan president flew into Kandahar for his brother's funeral on Wednesday, but left the city before Thursday's service.

Bilal Sarwary reports from Kandahar.