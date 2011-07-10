Pakistan's military aid suspended by US

Video

The US says it is withholding $800m of military aid to Pakistan amid "difficult" ties, following the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley told ABC television that Pakistan had "taken some steps that have given us reason to pause on some of the aid".

The $800m (£500m) equates to about a third of the annual US security aid to Pakistan, US officials say.

Rajesh Mirchandani reports from Washington.