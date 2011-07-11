Mumbai train bombs: Five years on

Video

It has been five years since a series of bombs exploded on trains in the Indian city of Mumbai, killing more than 180 people and injuring hundreds more.

Some of the victims and the families of those who died say they are still seeking justice and compensation, and are hoping to meet with the Indian prime minister this week to discuss the attacks.

Although a number of people were charged, the case remains in India's lower courts.

Rajini Vaidyanathan has been speaking to one survivor in Mumbai.