Zimbabwe Justice Minister: 'Stop regime change agenda'

Last month Zimbabwe's people endorsed a new constitution in a referendum, paving the way for elections which are due to take place later this year.

In a sign of a thaw in relations between Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party and some Western countries - which had imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe - the country's Justice Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, became the first senior Zanu-PF figure to make an official visit to the UK in more than a decade.

Mr Chinamasa told HARDtalk's Stephen Sackur that countries imposing sanctions against Zimbabwe should lift them and "stop the regime change agenda".

He added he wanted to "re-engage" with the UK over the "outstanding decolonisation issue" connected with land.

