Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The mystery of Russia's missing IS brides
More than 2,000 Russian women who lived under the Islamic State group have disappeared.
Newsnight's Tim Whewell reports from Russia and Iraq on a mystery that's left many desperate relatives in limbo.
-
31 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window