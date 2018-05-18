US could be 'dragged' into attacking Iran

Video

Israel, Saudi Arabia and elements of the US want to see regime change in Tehran and this is a “risky situation,” a former spokesman for Iran’s nuclear negotiations team Seyed Hossein Mousavian has warned.

“[Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia, they are after regime change, they are after creating a war with Iran,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“They are after dragging the US and the international community into a new war in the region,” he added.

Israel v Iran: Are they heading for a war?

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBC iPlayer (UK only).