Gaza tension

Video
Gaza: The history behind the anger
Tensions have increased after a series of protests along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.
The demonstrations coincided with the controversial relocation to Jerusalem of the US embassy.
The BBC's Paul Adams takes a look at the issues at the root of the region's conflict.
16 May 2018