Saudi women prepare to hit the road
Video

Women in Saudi Arabia received driving lessons at an exhibition which took place ahead of next month's lifting of the female driving ban.

The Pinkish exhibition is part of a "vision" to "support women's important roles in society".

  • 15 May 2018
