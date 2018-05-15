Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saudi women prepare to hit the road
Women in Saudi Arabia received driving lessons at an exhibition which took place ahead of next month's lifting of the female driving ban.
The Pinkish exhibition is part of a "vision" to "support women's important roles in society".
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window