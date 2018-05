Video

US President Donald Trump has said in a video message shown in Jerusalem that for many years there was a failure to acknowledge that the city was Israel's capital.

His daughter, Ivanka, unveiled a plaque on location before her husband, Jared Kushner, said in a speech that by moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the US had shown that it could be trusted and that it would do what was right.

Dozens die as US opens Jerusalem embassy