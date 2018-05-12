Corruption and campaigning in Iraq
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corruption and campaigning in Iraq

This female Iraqi MP says she's been threatened because of her work.

Dr Hanan al-Fatlawi explains the issues facing voters, as they choose 329 members for the Council of Representatives.

Camera and producer Jack Garland.

  • 12 May 2018
Go to next video: Iraq PM in anti-corruption move