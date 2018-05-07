The protester who won disability voter rights

Media player
Lebanon elections: The disabled protester who won the 'same rights' as other voters
Author and teacher Jinan has defied all obstacles in Lebanon, where disability largely remains a taboo subject.
Jinan has been protesting for better accessibility at polling stations in Lebanon's 2018 General Election.
Video journalist: Eloise Alanna
07 May 2018
