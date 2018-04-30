Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Austrian UN peacekeepers investigated over Syria ambush
Austria is investigating the conduct of its UN peacekeepers during an ambush of Syrian policemen that they filmed in the Golan Heights in 2012.
A video of the incident, published online by Austria's Falter weekly, shows gunmen preparing the ambush and the police vehicle coming under fire.
The Austrians apparently failed to warn the police of the trap.
-
30 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43957320/austrian-un-peacekeepers-investigated-over-syria-ambushRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window