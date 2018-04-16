Lavrov: 'No evidence' for Syria attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sergei Lavrov: 'No evidence' for Syria chemical attack
In an interview with BBC's HARDtalk, Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says there is no evidence for a chemical attack in Syria.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43784550/sergei-lavrov-no-evidence-for-syria-chemical-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window