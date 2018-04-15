Girl in 'chemical attack' video speaks

Media player
Syria 'chemical attack': Girl seen in hospital video speaks
This is the story of Masa, who survived the suspected chemical attack in Syria, in her own words.
Speaking on Sunday alongside her mother, she described how she and her family were hiding in a basement when a "barrel" dropped.
15 Apr 2018
