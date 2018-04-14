Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria air strikes: Watch latest coverage from BBC News
Latest BBC News coverage as the US leads military action against Syria after a suspected chemical attack.
-
14 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43747134/syria-air-strikes-watch-latest-coverage-from-bbc-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window