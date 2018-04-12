Syria 'most dangerous situation' for Trump

Video

US President Donald Trump may not have the discipline and focus to manage an escalating crisis if a missile attack goes ahead on Syria, Obama's former Middle East adviser Philip Gordon has warned.

Mr Gordon backs action, but he told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that he has worries.

"One of the concerns I have here is that what would start as a very specific response to chemical weapons use will suddenly be an American intervention in a civil war... against a regime that is backed by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.

"I don't thank that is something the United States should want to take on right now," he added.

Western states are thought to be preparing for missile strikes in response to an alleged chemical attack.

