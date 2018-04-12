IS wife: 'I want to stay in Syria'

Video

An American woman who lived with the Islamic State group in Syria for more than two years has told her story for the first time.

Sam El Hassani claimed in an interview, while being watched by Kurdish security forces, that she and her two children were taken to Raqqa by her husband Mousa. One of the children appeared in an IS propaganda video.

Filmed over 18 months, the full story can be seen in an upcoming documentary produced by BBC Panorama and PBS Frontline.