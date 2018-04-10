Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israeli soldier shoots Palestinian on Gaza border
The Israeli Defense Force say a Palestinian who is seen being shot in a viral video was a man who had led a "violent riot."
The video of the incident, which the IDF says happened in December 2017, first emerged on Monday.
Soldiers can be heard in the footage excitedly discussing their target and cheering after the shot.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43716963/israeli-soldier-shoots-palestinian-on-gaza-borderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window