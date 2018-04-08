Syria children treated after chemical attack

Media player
Syria fighting: Children treated after suspected chemical attack
A suspected chemical attack against rebel-held Douma in Syria's Eastern Ghouta has killed dozens of people.
Children were among those killed and injured in the attack, which has been denied by the Syrian government.
08 Apr 2018
