Gaza-Israel border protests turn deadly
Palestinian officials say a number of people have been killed by Israeli forces, and hundreds more wounded, during clashes along Gaza's border with Israel.
Thousands of Palestinians marched to the border on Friday at the start of weeks of planned protests to demand that refugees be allowed to return to their homes that are now in Israel.
30 Mar 2018
