Protests and gunfire at Gaza border
Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have marched to the Israeli border at the start of a six-week-long protest.

Palestinian officials say there are hundreds of casualties from Israeli gunfire.

The Israeli military says rioting broke out in several places and it was "firing towards main instigators".

  • 30 Mar 2018
