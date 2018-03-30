Dancing at Egyptian polling stations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Egypt election: Why were some voters dancing at polling stations?

Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second four-year term, preliminary results suggest.

As the country voted for its next president, some people danced, got married and even fainted.

Egypt's Sisi set to win second term

Egypt country profile

  • 30 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'I'll be Muslim too' chant Liverpool fans