Eastern Ghouta: Saying goodbye to 'hell on Earth'
Thousands of Syrian rebel fighters and civilians are being bussed from Eastern Ghouta after two rebel groups reached a withdrawal deal with the Syrian government.
The enclave is close to the capital, Damascus, and residents – who have lived under siege for five years – have suffered intense bombardment by Russian-backed Syrian government forces in recent weeks.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described conditions there as "hell on Earth".
27 Mar 2018