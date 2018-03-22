The sisters rebuilding a library
The sisters rebuilding Mosul University's library

The Iraqi city of Mosul continues to try to rebuild itself after the horrors of the so-called Islamic State. The UN says it will take about a billion dollars to get the city running again and it will take many years.

But two sisters are trying to restore one part of the city that is dear to their hearts.

Story by: Shaimaa Khalil, Producer Dina Demrdash

