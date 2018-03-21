Israeli footage of 2007 Syria strike
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Israeli footage of 2007 air strike on Syria 'reactor'

Israel has for the first time confirmed that it destroyed a suspected nuclear reactor being built in Syria in 2007.

The military released video footage it said showed fighter jets bombing the al-Kibar facility in Deir al-Zour province, 450km (280 miles) north-east of Damascus, as it neared completion.

  • 21 Mar 2018