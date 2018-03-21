Media player
Eastern Ghouta: A mother's diary of life under siege
More than 1,400 civilians are believed to have been killed in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta since Syrian government forces stepped up their bombardment a month ago.
With thousands of families trapped in the besieged area, mother of eight Deana Lynn shares her experience of life under siege.
21 Mar 2018
