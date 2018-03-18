Video

The number of people who are overweight or obese in Qatar is almost double the global average.

Now the tiny Gulf state says it wants to lead efforts to end the global epidemic, by taking drastic action to try to get people to lose weight.

Later this year, it's set to become the first country in the world to start screening its adult population for one of the most deadly diseases associated with obesity: diabetes.

Qatari handball national team player Aldana Al-Khulaifi wants to help people make healthy lifestyle choices.

She told us why people in Qatar may not be living healthily and gave some reasons why she is optimistic things are changing.