Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crown Prince warns Saudis will get nuclear bomb if Iran does
In an interview with CBS News ahead of his visit to the US, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also likened Iran's Supreme Leader to Hitler.
Courtesy of 60 Minutes/CBS News
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43419201/crown-prince-warns-saudis-will-get-nuclear-bomb-if-iran-doesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window