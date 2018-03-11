Celebrations that kill

Media player
The people trying to stop celebratory shooting
The celebratory shooting of bullets into the air is a common tradition in many societies, particularly the Arab world. But what comes up must come down, often with deadly effects. A Lebanese NGO has come up with a novel way of getting revellers to think before they shoot.
11 Mar 2018
