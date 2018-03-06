Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Digging for a son in Eastern Ghouta
Abu Mohammed lost his son in an air strike in Eastern Ghouta last February. For 10 days he has been digging the rubble of his destroyed house searching for his son's body.
Meanwhile, a UN convoy delivering urgently needed aid to the rebel-held area has cut short its mission and left the enclave amid shelling.
06 Mar 2018
