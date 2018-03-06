Digging for a son in Eastern Ghouta
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Digging for a son in Eastern Ghouta

Abu Mohammed lost his son in an air strike in Eastern Ghouta last February. For 10 days he has been digging the rubble of his destroyed house searching for his son's body.

Meanwhile, a UN convoy delivering urgently needed aid to the rebel-held area has cut short its mission and left the enclave amid shelling.

  • 06 Mar 2018
Go to next video: A tale of two children in Aleppo