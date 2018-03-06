'Their blood is on your hands'
The Al Hindi family were hit by a mortar when on a school run in Damascus.

The BBC's Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen asked the mother Imran Al Hindi what she would say to the person who fired the mortar.

She said: "Their blood is on your hands until judgement day".

  • 06 Mar 2018
