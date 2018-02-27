'They withheld aid for sex'

Video

The BBC has learned that women are being sexually exploited by local men delivering aid on behalf of the United Nations and international charities inside Syria.

Humanitarian workers told the BBC that so-called "local councils" in areas such as Dar'a and Queneitra would offer women extra bags of grain and lifts home in return for sex, or they would refuse to give any food at all.

The UN said it was aware of the allegations and had taken action to improve protection against exploitation.