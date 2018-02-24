'Groped by Holy Mosque guard during Hajj'
'Groped by Holy Mosque guard during Hajj' in Mecca

A number of women have taken to social media to say they've been sexually assaulted during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Produced by: Soumer Daghestani

