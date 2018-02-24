Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Groped by Holy Mosque guard during Hajj' in Mecca
A number of women have taken to social media to say they've been sexually assaulted during the Hajj pilgrimage.
Produced by: Soumer Daghestani
-
24 Feb 2018
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43174322/groped-by-holy-mosque-guard-during-hajj-in-meccaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window