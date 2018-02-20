Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iranian TV airs 'plane wreckage footage' from Mount Dena helicopter
Iranian state TV has aired images that it says show the plane that crashed on Sunday.
The footage, shown on the IRINN channel, purportedly shows wreckage on the side of a snowy mountain.
The search operation has been hampered by bad weather conditions.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43128171/iranian-tv-airs-plane-wreckage-footage-from-mount-dena-helicopterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window