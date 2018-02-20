Who would be mayor in a city like this?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Falluja: Meet Issa Saer, mayor of ruined Iraqi city

The Iraqi city of Falluja was one of the worst hit cities in the battle against the so-called Islamic State, with $2 billion worth of damage.

It's now up to Mayor Issa Saer to help pick up the pieces.

Go to next video: Rise and fall of IS propaganda machine