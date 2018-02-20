Who would be mayor in a city like this?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Falluja: Meet Issa Saer, mayor of ruined Iraqi city
The Iraqi city of Falluja was one of the worst hit cities in the battle against the so-called Islamic State, with $2 billion worth of damage.
It's now up to Mayor Issa Saer to help pick up the pieces.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-43124868/falluja-meet-issa-saer-mayor-of-ruined-iraqi-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window