Aftermath of strikes on Syrian rebel area

Syria war: Aftermath of air strikes on Eastern Ghouta
Dozens of civilians were killed in government air strikes in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, international monitors say.
The Syrian armed forces are said to be intensifying bombardment of the area, which is the last opposition-held district near the capital Damascus.
19 Feb 2018
