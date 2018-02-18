Iran: Netanyahu remarks 'cartoonish'

Media player
Iran's foreign minister calls Netanyahu remarks 'cartoonish'
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned as "cartoonish" a speech by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he warned Iran not to test "Israel’s resolve".
The pair are both attending a security conference in Munich.
18 Feb 2018
