Kavous Seyed-Emami was arrested last month on spying charges and Iran's judiciary says he killed himself while in detention. His son has said he doesn't believe he took his own life.

Ahmad Sadri is a Professor of Sociology and Islamic World Studies at Lake Forest College, Illinois and was a friend of Mr Emami.

Image: Kavous Seyed-Emami speaking at a conference. Credit: Samid Lotfi/courtesy of the Centre for Human Rights in Iran