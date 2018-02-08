Media player
Syria accuses the US of carrying out a 'massacre'
Syria has accused the US of carrying out a "brutal massacre" following a bombing attack in Deir al-Zour province.
The US claimed a right to self-defence, saying it was responding to an attack on its coalition forces. Colonel Ryan Dillon is the spokesman for the US operation in Syria.
