US airstrikes in Syria kill dozens of pro-government fighters
Syria accuses the US of carrying out a 'massacre'

Syria has accused the US of carrying out a "brutal massacre" following a bombing attack in Deir al-Zour province.

The US claimed a right to self-defence, saying it was responding to an attack on its coalition forces. Colonel Ryan Dillon is the spokesman for the US operation in Syria.