'Turkey wants unified, stable Syria'

Turkey will continue with operation “Olive Branch” in Syria until they have pushed “all those terror groups out of Afrin,” Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek has said.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, Mr Simsek said Turkey wanted a unified, stable Syria because anything else would be a security threat.

Watch the full in interview on Friday 9 February 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.