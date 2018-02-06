'Hit by gas, I couldn't breathe or talk'
Syria: 'When I was hit by the gas I couldn't breathe or talk'

There have been six reports of chlorine attacks in rebel-held parts of Syria during the past month.

As the UN investigates, the country's government says it has handed over its chemical weapons and denies using chlorine.

