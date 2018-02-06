'Hit by gas, I couldn't breathe or talk'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria: 'When I was hit by the gas I couldn't breathe or talk'
There have been six reports of chlorine attacks in rebel-held parts of Syria during the past month.
As the UN investigates, the country's government says it has handed over its chemical weapons and denies using chlorine.
-
06 Feb 2018
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-42964208/syria-when-i-was-hit-by-the-gas-i-couldn-t-breathe-or-talkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window