Take a tour of Abu Dhabi's Grand Mosque

Take a tour of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque opened in 2007 after 11 years of construction. It has the largest hand-knotted carpet in the world and boasts one of the world's largest chandeliers.
The BBC Travel Show's Rajan Datar took a tour.
12 Feb 2018
