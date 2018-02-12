Take a tour of Abu Dhabi's Grand Mosque
Video

Take a tour of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque opened in 2007 after 11 years of construction. It has the largest hand-knotted carpet in the world and boasts one of the world's largest chandeliers.

The BBC Travel Show's Rajan Datar took a tour.

