The world’s longest zip wire is opening in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The Jebel Jais Flight lets thrill-seekers go at speeds of up to 150km/h (93mph) along a 2.8km (1.7-mile) cable weighing more than six tonnes.

The line starts at the top of Jebel Jais mountain, 1,680m above sea level, in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah.