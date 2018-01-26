Turkey demonstrates firepower in Syria

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria war: Turkey demonstrates firepower
Turkey has said it is prepared to take its fight against Kurdish forces in northern Syria as far east as Iraq.
Ankara says its forces would move against Kurdish-controlled Manbij, which risks confrontation with the US.
-
26 Jan 2018
- From the section Middle East
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window